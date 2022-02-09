SIU Maple Syrup Festival rescheduled

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Breakfast has been rescheduled from February to March.

According to a news release from Southern Illinois University, it was rescheduled due to recent increases in COVID-19 cases in the region and the unpredictable weather.

The free festival will be March 26-27 at Camp 2. It will feature maple syrup demonstrations, outdoor environmental education activities, vendors, artisans, interpretive hikes, children’s events and the breakfast.

The breakfast will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are now on sale online or by calling 618-453-1121 with a credit card.

Proceeds from the breakfast will help support the Touch of Nature Outdoor Recreation Center.

Located about 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road, the 3,100 acre site along Little Grassy Lake is bordered by Giant City State Park and the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

