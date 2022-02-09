Heartland Votes
Advertisement

SIU Maple Syrup Festival rescheduled

Proceeds from the breakfast will help support the Touch of Nature Outdoor Recreation Center.
Proceeds from the breakfast will help support the Touch of Nature Outdoor Recreation Center.(Southern Illinois University Carbondale)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Maple Syrup Festival and Pancake Breakfast has been rescheduled from February to March.

According to a news release from Southern Illinois University, it was rescheduled due to recent increases in COVID-19 cases in the region and the unpredictable weather.

The free festival will be March 26-27 at Camp 2. It will feature maple syrup demonstrations, outdoor environmental education activities, vendors, artisans, interpretive hikes, children’s events and the breakfast.

The breakfast will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tickets are now on sale online or by calling 618-453-1121 with a credit card.

Proceeds from the breakfast will help support the Touch of Nature Outdoor Recreation Center.

Located about 8 miles south of Carbondale off Giant City Road, the 3,100 acre site along Little Grassy Lake is bordered by Giant City State Park and the Crab Orchard National Wildlife Refuge.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau’s south side
Polls in Cape Girardeau opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Primary elections in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston
The overdose deaths were among seven within a couple of blocks of each other.
Feds: Woman distributed drugs at site of St. Louis deaths
South Side Farms will be located at the corner of West End Boulevard and Walnut in Cape...
Crews to begin clearing ground for South Side Farms in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair is changing the policy that commissions officers from...
Cape Girardeau PD, SEMO Dept. of Public Safety changes following arrest of former DPS officer

Latest News

Senators Duckworth, Durbin and 13 others have signed a letter requesting the Biden...
Sen. Duckworth, Durbin request reinstatement of COVID-19 emergency paid sick and family leave
The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership removed 9,857 feral hogs from the landscape in...
More than 9,800 feral hogs removed in Mo. feral hog elimination partnership
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools
Missouri Republican Jason Smith is not running for a U.S. Senate seat.
Jason Smith announces run for re-election