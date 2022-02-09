Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools

Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate Wednesday afternoon.(Mike Miletich)
By Mike Miletich
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:29 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has finalized a plan to ease the statewide indoor mask mandate in Illinois. The Democratic governor says he will lift the mandate for most indoor settings by Feb. 28.

“I think all of us are getting tired of wearing masks,” Pritzker said Wednesday morning in Champaign. “That’s for sure.”

Pritzker said the people of Illinois have done a good job of keeping each other safe throughout the pandemic. He explained Illinois continues to see a significant drop in hospitalizations, the main metric the governor had watched to make a change on masking.

“Of course, we still have the sensitive locations of K-12 schools, where we have lots of people who are joined together in smaller spaces - thousands of people interacting at one location at a time. And so, that’s something that will come in weeks hence,” Pritzker stressed.

Similar guidance will apply to congregate settings. Still, Pritzker said things are getting better across the state of Illinois. He thanked leaders across the state and Illinoisans for their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Pritzker is expected to give a full announcement of his plan to remove the mask mandate at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau’s south side
Polls in Cape Girardeau opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Primary elections in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston
The overdose deaths were among seven within a couple of blocks of each other.
Feds: Woman distributed drugs at site of St. Louis deaths
South Side Farms will be located at the corner of West End Boulevard and Walnut in Cape...
Crews to begin clearing ground for South Side Farms in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair is changing the policy that commissions officers from...
Cape Girardeau PD, SEMO Dept. of Public Safety changes following arrest of former DPS officer

Latest News

Senators Duckworth, Durbin and 13 others have signed a letter requesting the Biden...
Sen. Duckworth, Durbin request reinstatement of COVID-19 emergency paid sick and family leave
The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership removed 9,857 feral hogs from the landscape in...
More than 9,800 feral hogs removed in Mo. feral hog elimination partnership
Missouri Republican Jason Smith is not running for a U.S. Senate seat.
Jason Smith announces run for re-election
Proceeds from the breakfast will help support the Touch of Nature Outdoor Recreation Center.
SIU Maple Syrup Festival rescheduled