Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Gov. J.B. Pritzker has finalized a plan to ease the statewide indoor mask mandate in Illinois. The Democratic governor says he will lift the mandate for most indoor settings by Feb. 28.

“I think all of us are getting tired of wearing masks,” Pritzker said Wednesday morning in Champaign. “That’s for sure.”

Pritzker said the people of Illinois have done a good job of keeping each other safe throughout the pandemic. He explained Illinois continues to see a significant drop in hospitalizations, the main metric the governor had watched to make a change on masking.

“Of course, we still have the sensitive locations of K-12 schools, where we have lots of people who are joined together in smaller spaces - thousands of people interacting at one location at a time. And so, that’s something that will come in weeks hence,” Pritzker stressed.

Similar guidance will apply to congregate settings. Still, Pritzker said things are getting better across the state of Illinois. He thanked leaders across the state and Illinoisans for their efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19.

Pritzker is expected to give a full announcement of his plan to remove the mask mandate at 2 p.m.

