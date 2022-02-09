Heartland Votes
Advertisement

More than 9,800 feral hogs removed in Mo. feral hog elimination partnership

The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership removed 9,857 feral hogs from the landscape in...
The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership removed 9,857 feral hogs from the landscape in 2021.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - 9,857 feral hogs were removed in 2021 through the Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, that makes the total number of feral hogs eliminated more than 54,000 since 2016.

The partnership is made up of 13 federal and state agencies, along with numerous agriculture and conservation organizations.

“I’m really proud of the progress that the Partnership trappers have made,” said the Partnership Incident Commander Jason Jensen. “In 2021, we covered over double the number of acres and worked with double the number of landowners. Despite the increased effort and efficiency, the number of hogs removed was down by nearly 3,000 hogs. We anticipated we’d get to this point but not necessarily this quick. This is a positive indicator of the progress being made and a declining hog population. "

According to the MDC, partnership employees helped 1,308 landowners and scouted more than 3 million acres for feral hog damage in 2021.

They said the top counties where feral hogs were removed include Iron County with 1,940 hogs, Wayne County with 1,329 hogs and Reynolds County with 1,268 hogs.

The Department said the feral hog’s range is in at least 35 states, including Missouri. They’re mostly found in the southern portion of the state and across at least 17 counties.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau’s south side
Polls in Cape Girardeau opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Primary elections in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston
The overdose deaths were among seven within a couple of blocks of each other.
Feds: Woman distributed drugs at site of St. Louis deaths
South Side Farms will be located at the corner of West End Boulevard and Walnut in Cape...
Crews to begin clearing ground for South Side Farms in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair is changing the policy that commissions officers from...
Cape Girardeau PD, SEMO Dept. of Public Safety changes following arrest of former DPS officer

Latest News

Senators Duckworth, Durbin and 13 others have signed a letter requesting the Biden...
Sen. Duckworth, Durbin request reinstatement of COVID-19 emergency paid sick and family leave
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools
Missouri Republican Jason Smith is not running for a U.S. Senate seat.
Jason Smith announces run for re-election
Proceeds from the breakfast will help support the Touch of Nature Outdoor Recreation Center.
SIU Maple Syrup Festival rescheduled