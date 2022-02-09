Mass cat spay, neuter event underway in Mayfield

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - Alley Cat Allies is holding a large spay and neuter of cats event in Mayfield.

The 30-hour event started on Tuesday, February 8.

According to the organization, their goal is to humanely trap, spay or neuter, vaccinate, ear-tip for identification and return as many cats to the outdoors as they can that were impacted by the December 10 tornado.

The cats caught are taken to the Mayfield Veterinary Clinic for the procedures.

Alley Cat Allies said their initiative will address the community cat population, reduce the number of cats and kittens taken to shelters and improve the lives of the animals.

