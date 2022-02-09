Marshall and Fulton Co. receive donations for recovery efforts

BENTON, Ky. (KFVS) - On Tuesday, Feb. 8, Marshall County Judge Executive Kevin Neal and Fulton County Judge Executive Jim Martin were presented checks for $100,000 each for the disaster relief efforts in Marshall and Fulton Counties.

The donations are from Kentucky’s Thoroughbred Industry and the Kentucky Thoroughbred Association.

The thoroughbred industry raised $524,000 via 320 individuals, farms, racing stables and businesses.

Chris Freeland 6th District State Representative, CEO of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky Tony Watkins, and COO of the Community Foundation of West Kentucky Chris Dockins were also present.

“We are so appreciative of KTA and Kentucky’s Thoroughbred Industry for their generous donation and desire to assist in the rebuilding process here in Marshall County,” said Judge Executive Kevin Neal. “In the wake of such devastation, it is encouraging to receive this type of overwhelming support as we work to assist our residents.”

Checks were presented at the 2022 Fasig-Tipton Winter Mixed sale in Lexington, Ky.

“Fulton County is very thankful for the contribution made by KTA and Kentucky’s Thoroughbred Industry and we appreciate that there are those who care about others in time of need,” said Judge Executive Jim Martin. “This contribution will make a difference in the quality of life for those in Cayce, Ky., who suffered damages to their homes from the December tornado that disrupted so many lives across Kentucky. Thank you for your generosity and for thinking of Fulton County during this disaster.”

