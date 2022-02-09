Jason Smith announces run for re-election
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Republican Jason Smith is not running for a U.S. Senate seat.
The Representative for Missouri’s 8th District announced he’d seek re-election in the House in a campaign-style video posted on Facebook on Wednesday, February 9.
Smith had been considering a run for Senate after Republican Senator Roy Blunt announced he would not seek re-election.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.