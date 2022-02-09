Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Jason Smith announces run for re-election

Missouri Republican Jason Smith is not running for a U.S. Senate seat.
Missouri Republican Jason Smith is not running for a U.S. Senate seat.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 11:14 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Republican Jason Smith is not running for a U.S. Senate seat.

It's time for real change

Too many politicians are trying to climb their way up the ladder instead of making real change. I am running for reelection to fire Nancy Pelosi and put the American people back in charge.

Posted by Jason Smith on Wednesday, February 9, 2022

The Representative for Missouri’s 8th District announced he’d seek re-election in the House in a campaign-style video posted on Facebook on Wednesday, February 9.

Smith had been considering a run for Senate after Republican Senator Roy Blunt announced he would not seek re-election.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau’s south side
Polls in Cape Girardeau opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
PRELIMINARY RESULTS: Primary elections in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston
The overdose deaths were among seven within a couple of blocks of each other.
Feds: Woman distributed drugs at site of St. Louis deaths
South Side Farms will be located at the corner of West End Boulevard and Walnut in Cape...
Crews to begin clearing ground for South Side Farms in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair is changing the policy that commissions officers from...
Cape Girardeau PD, SEMO Dept. of Public Safety changes following arrest of former DPS officer

Latest News

Senators Duckworth, Durbin and 13 others have signed a letter requesting the Biden...
Sen. Duckworth, Durbin request reinstatement of COVID-19 emergency paid sick and family leave
The Missouri Feral Hog Elimination Partnership removed 9,857 feral hogs from the landscape in...
More than 9,800 feral hogs removed in Mo. feral hog elimination partnership
Gov. JB Pritzker will present his full plan to remove the statewide indoor mask mandate...
Pritzker to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28, will remain for schools
Proceeds from the breakfast will help support the Touch of Nature Outdoor Recreation Center.
SIU Maple Syrup Festival rescheduled