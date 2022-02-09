Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Illinois dentist accused of diverting patients’ anesthesia drug for personal use

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of...
Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters.(Sangamon County Sheriff's Office)
By Greg Brobeck
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 2:02 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (Gray News) – An Illinois dentist is charged with tampering with his patients’ anesthesia drugs in order to steal fentanyl for his own personal use.

Phillip Jensen, 61, was arrested Monday on eight counts of drug diversion, eight counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, one count of tampering with consumer products, and three counts of false statements related to health care matters.

A federal grand jury indictment claims as early as Dec. 2019 and continuing through at least Aug. 2020, prior to patients’ oral surgery, he would pierce the fentanyl vials supposed to be used as anesthesia, remove half of the drug to set aside for himself, refill the vial with another solution, and then give the diluted medication, now only half strength, to his patients.

Jensen, a dentist in the Springfield area, is authorized by the Drug Enforcement Administration to dispense controlled substances.

If convicted, the charges carry a maximum sentence between four and 20 years in prison.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Major Case Squad investigating deadly shooting in Cape Girardeau’s south side
Polls in Cape Girardeau opened at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Primary elections in Cape Girardeau, Sikeston
The overdose deaths were among seven within a couple of blocks of each other.
Feds: Woman distributed drugs at site of St. Louis deaths
South Side Farms will be located at the corner of West End Boulevard and Walnut in Cape...
Crews to begin clearing ground for South Side Farms in Cape Girardeau
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair is changing the policy that commissions officers from...
Cape Girardeau PD, SEMO Dept. of Public Safety changes following arrest of former DPS officer

Latest News

A Kentucky House panel has advanced a bill to create a misdemeanor crime for intimidating...
Kentucky bill would create crime for intimidating officials
McDonald’s increased its menu prices by about 6% last year.
Cost of fast food continues to rise
Governor JB Pritzker gave an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Wednesday, February 9.
Gov. Pritzker: Ill. to lift indoor mask mandate by Feb. 28
The move comes as deaths from COVID-19 remain high but new cases across the country have dropped.
As state mask rules end, school leaders are in the middle
FILE — Members of the Never Miss a Super Bowl Club, from the left, Tom Henschel, Gregory Eaton,...
Friends who have attended every Super Bowl plan final trip