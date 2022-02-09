Heartland Hoops 2/11
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Don’t miss Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10 on Friday, February 11.
You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.
Our featured games include:
- New Madrid County Central at Jackson (Game of the Night)
- Marquand-Zion at Delta
- Scott County Central at Oran
- Poplar Bluff at Notre Dame
- Scott City at Perryville
- Oak Ridge at Saxony Lutheran
- Sikeston at Cape Central
- Trico at Carterville
If you’re at a game, send us your photos and videos below!
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.