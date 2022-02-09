Heartland Hoops 2/11

Heartland Votes
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:17 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(KFVS) - Don’t miss Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10 on Friday, February 11.

You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

  • New Madrid County Central at Jackson (Game of the Night)
  • Marquand-Zion at Delta
  • Scott County Central at Oran
  • Poplar Bluff at Notre Dame
  • Scott City at Perryville
  • Oak Ridge at Saxony Lutheran
  • Sikeston at Cape Central
  • Trico at Carterville

If you’re at a game, send us your photos and videos below!

