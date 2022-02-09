Heartland Hoops 2/11

(KFVS) - Don’t miss Heartland Hoops on Heartland News at 10 on Friday, February 11.

You can click here to check the scores on Friday night.

Our featured games include:

New Madrid County Central at Jackson (Game of the Night)

Marquand-Zion at Delta

Scott County Central at Oran

Poplar Bluff at Notre Dame

Scott City at Perryville

Oak Ridge at Saxony Lutheran

Sikeston at Cape Central

Trico at Carterville

If you’re at a game, send us your photos and videos below!

