Gov. Pritzker to hold COVID-19 update

CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - Governor JB Pritzker is scheduled to hold an update on the state’s response to COVID-19 on Wednesday, February 9.

The briefing will be held at 2 p.m. at the James R. Thompson Center in Chicago.

On Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker said he will soon announce a plan to ease back the COVID-19 indoor mask mandate in Illinois, but did not give a date.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH), there are 2,744 patients with COVID-19 hospitalized in the state, as of Tuesday.

There were also 5,825 new cases and 87 new deaths reported and 79,905 tests conducted.

IDPH said the test positivity rate is seven percent.

The total number of COVID-19 cases reported in Illinois is currently 2,977,341, including 31,570 deaths.

