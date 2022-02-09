First Alert: Mild afternoon in February

(KFVS) - Today will again be unseasonably warm for this time of year.

Wake-up temperatures are in the 30s.

Light southerly winds will keep temps in the upper 50s this afternoon.

Skies will range form mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the Heartland today.

A cold front moving through tonight could bring a few sprinkles or isolated shower, but most areas will remain dry.

The rest of the week will also remain mild with high temperatures in the upper 40s and 50s.

A stronger cold front will move through the Heartland Friday.

A few showers are possible in the afternoon and evening.

As colder air pushes temperatures back into the teens, a few flurries will be possible Saturday morning.

The weekend will be chilly in the 30s.

The Heartland will quickly bounce back into the 40s and 50s next week.

