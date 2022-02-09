FEMA disaster service deadline approaching for tornado survivors in western Ky.

WESTERN Ky. (KFVS) - The FEMA disaster service deadline is quickly approaching for tornado victims in western Kentucky.

The organization is encouraging folks in need of assistance to apply for help before they run out of time.

“For those who feel more comfortable face-to-face, we have an incredible team here ready to help the survivors in the best way that we can.”

Manager Marc Caguco said the FEMA application deadline is two days away, and folks should quickly visit the office for assistance help.

“We’re very busy,” he said. “I would say that in this state of Kentucky we are probably the busiest disaster center.”

Media Specialist La Tanga Hopes said even though she sees an influx of people in need of help, FEMA wants to make sure everyone is taken care of.

“We’re looking for the people who may have had minimal damage,” she said. “And who are sitting on the fence and pondering if this is something they should consider doing.”

She said FEMA’s grant money is available for all those who qualify. But if you don’t apply, this could delay or hinder your ability to get recovery funds.

Hopes said it doesn’t matter if folks already receive government aid or other types of assistance. They should still apply for FEMA’s grants.

“If you have damage, and you are concerned about being impacted in other areas, we don’t care about those things,” she continued. “We are here to help you in the recovery process. We are here at he request of the state to do what we can to support you in that endeavor.”

With that said, Caguco wanted to remind residents, “FEMA helps before, during and after disasters and the recovery is just the beginning.”

The FEMA Disaster Recovery Center is located at the Graves County Public Library is open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can find the one nearest to you at www.fema.gov/drc.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.