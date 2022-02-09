Community colleges across the country are struggling to keep enrollment up according to a new study

HARRISBURG, IL. (KFVS) -Community colleges across the country are struggling to keep enrollment up.

That’s according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center, which found numbers fell nearly 15 percent in the past two years.

And at least one local school is facing this challenge right now.

“Unfortunately southeastern like all of our other sister colleges across the country and particularly here in Illinois, we’ve experienced a significant drop of enrollment since before COVID hit,” said Southeastern Illinois College President Jonah Rice.

Rice says Southeastern Illinois College has seen enrollment drop 25 percent.

“During COVID, it’s almost 1 out of 2. It’s almost 50 percent of students who choose to go no where after high school. That’s not another university, not another college, not even the military,” said Rice

The National Student Clearinghouse found fewer people are going to colleges across the country. The study says COVID-19 continues to impact enrollment.

SIC also offers courses to high school students as a way to entice them into higher education.

They offer Courses such as “welding, on automotive, diesel, information technology and then we’ve created a health care track where that can come out of and work on different health related experiences,” said Rice.

Rice explains how they are working to get more high school students into college.

“We’re really trying to get those students much earlier in high school, before there’s that gap between may and august where many of them just chose to go nowhere,” said Rice.

President Rice says federal funding helps, but that money will soon run out. Rice says with federal funding they have upgraded their HVAC system, technology and aid to students.

He’s hoping for a boost in State spending.

“We’re hopeful that the proposed 5% increase in governor Pritzker a budget for next year, we hope that the general assembly passes that, because that’s going to help buffer the loss of federal funds and obviously the loss of tuition since were all trying to build back enrollment to pre-COVID days,” said Rice.

Rice also mentioned how important scholarships are for students. The deadline to apply for those at SIC is February 28.

