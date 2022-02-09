City of Carbondale accepting applications for ARPA funding

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The City of Carbondale is accepting applications from community agencies requesting American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds (SLFRF).

The City says it’s prepared to use a portion of its $7.8 million allocation to fund organizations that can support Carbondale’s recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Community organizations, non-profits, agencies, or any qualified subrecipient must complete the online ARPA funding request application by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

If your organization chooses to use the fillable PDF, email the completed form to Faith Johnson at fjohnson@explorecarbondale.com by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25. A fillable PDF of the application may be found here.

According to the U.S. Department of Treasury, funding may be used to meet local needs within these four eligible use categories:

Replace lost public sector revenue

Support the COVID-19 public health and economic response

Provide premium pay for eligible workers performing essential work

Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure

For a detailed overview of eligible use categories, click here.

The City of Carbondale also seeks ideas for potential community projects that ARPA funding may support.

To submit a project idea, complete the Project Idea online form by 5:00 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 25.

A public hearing will be held at the City Council meeting on March 8, where the City Council will seek community input on proposals that are received.

The City of Carbondale says it anticipates to begin executing contracts in June 2022.

Submission of an application does not guarantee funding.

For more information, contact Public Relations Officer Roni LeForge at 618-457-3262.

