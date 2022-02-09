Heartland Votes
Chocolate business gearing up for Valentine’s Day

The Chocolate Factory makes and designs chocolates of all kinds right in the store.
The Chocolate Factory makes and designs chocolates of all kinds right in the store.(Photo source; Mike Mohundro, KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GOLCONDA, Ill. (KFVS) - A Heartland business is gearing up for Valentine’s Day with the gift of chocolate.

The Chocolate Factory in Pope County is spreading love through various Valentine Day chocolates that they make right there in the store.

We talked with owner Linda Meherg and manager Angela Bailey who said business has picked up as of late and they are busy with orders and walk-ins.

“It’s kind of a tradition for a lot of people to come here and get their chocolate and to stop in and bring their kids and their grandkids,” Bailey said.

“And we get a lot of tourists through here too. Even now we’re getting some,” Meherg said.

The Chocolate Factory has been in business now for 44 years. Bailey said every year Valentine’s Day rolls around and people get their gifts there for their loved ones.

“You can’t go wrong with chocolate,” Bailey said. “An assorted box of chocolate is just amazing and it’s perfect. You associate chocolate with Valentine’s Day.”

“There’s assorted stuff so there surely is going to be some stuff in there that they like. Should like most of it at least.”

One particular item ordered a lot this Valentine’s Day is chocolate covered strawberries.

