Heartland Votes
Cape Girardeau Fire Dept. to conduct live fire training exercise

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department will conduct a live fire exercise on Thursday morning, February 10.
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department will conduct a live fire exercise on Thursday morning, February 10.(Source: KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Fire Department will conduct a live fire exercise on Thursday morning, February 10.

Training will be at 828 S. West End Blvd., just south of the Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Those in the area may see smoke during the training exercise.

According to the fire department, smoldering material may be burning in a contained basement afterward. Fire crews will periodically check on the training site throughout the night.

The Fruitland Fire Protection District and Jackson Fire Rescue will be participating.

