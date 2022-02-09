Heartland Votes
Audit once again shows numerous issues with Ky. unemployment system

Kentucky again showed numerous issues with the unemployment insurance system. That’s according...
Kentucky again showed numerous issues with the unemployment insurance system. That's according to State Auditor Mike Harmon, who released the findings Wednesday morning.
By Phil Pendleton
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 10:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky again showed numerous issues with the unemployment insurance system.

That’s according to State Auditor Mike Harmon, who released the findings Wednesday morning.

Harmon says most of the issues discovered were unemployment insurance included things like filers who claimed that they were state employees but were not.

Harmon says the audit includes 19 findings and, of those, nine were related to issues identified with unemployment insurance and the state UI system.

Among the issues related to fraudulent UI claims:

  • Fifty-four claimants received a total of $333,165 in UI payments and had reported the Labor Cabinet or “Commonwealth of Kentucky” as their employer. Auditors randomly selected and reviewed 13 of these claims, with payments totaling $20,197, all of which were fraudulent as the claims were not filed by employees of the Commonwealth.
  • From January to March 2021, 2,455 claims were filed which received only two weeks of payments in the quarter, totaling more than $2.9 million. Auditors reviewed a random sample of 26 of these claims and 25 were fraudulent, with payments totaling $29,050.
  • There were 28,377 out-of-state UI claimants who were paid a total of more than $195 million during the fiscal year. Auditors randomly selected 34 claims, and 15 were fraudulent, with payments totaling $69,703. A sample of these claims revealed one fraudulent claimant was paid $31,911 before a fraud stop was applied by OUI.

“We also looked at some claims labeled as labor, and/or the Commonwealth of Kentucky. And in the samplings that we did, we found just in a small number of samples, well over $118,000 in fraud claims,” said Harmon.

This report follows a similar report last year that found problems with autopay and security concerns with workers having access to remove stops on their own accounts.

Harmon says there was action to stop payments last year, but not until payments were made for two weeks.

We have reached out to Governor Beshear’s office and the Labor Cabinet for comment, but have not heard back yet.

