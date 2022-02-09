Heartland Votes
Another Mild February Day Ahead!

More warm temperatures in the forecast...
A beautiful sunset in Stoddard County, near Bernie.
A beautiful sunset in Stoddard County, near Bernie.(Source: cNews/DeAnna DeHaven)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 3:11 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mild temperatures this morning in the 30s under mostly clear skies. Sky conditions will range from mostly sunny to partly cloudy across the Heartland today. Light southerly winds will continue to cause unseasonably warm temperatures for this time of year with highs in the 50s again this afternoon.

A cold front moving through tonight could bring a few sprinkles or isolated shower, but most areas will remain dry with winds shifting out of the northwest for a short period of time. High temperatures will remain in the upper 40s and 50s through the end of the week.

A stronger cold front will move through Friday. A few showers possible during the afternoon and evening hours on Friday and a few flurries possible on Saturday morning as colder air pushes temperatures back into the teens. The weekend will be chilly with the 30s in the forecast. However, we will quickly warm back into the 40s and 50s next week.

-Lisa

