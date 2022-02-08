Heartland Votes
Two car crash in Graves County results in minor injuries

The collision resulted in minor injuries.
The collision resulted in minor injuries.
By Clayton Hester
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:03 AM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene just south of the McCracken County Line of a two-car crash on KY 131.

One of the drivers, 29-year-old Amber Reed of Gleason, Tn. was traveling north on KY 131.

44-year-old Echo Miller was headed south on KY 131.

Reed told officers she was distracted looking at her GPS at the time of the collision.

The two vehicles side-swiped on a hill crest.

After the collision, Reed’s vehicle traveled another 1500 feet before coming to a rest.

Miller’s vehicle continued south and crossed over the northbound lane before running into a yard.

Miller was taken to Mercy Health Paducah for the treatment of minor injuries.

Reed and her 5-year-old passenger were unharmed.

