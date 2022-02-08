Two car crash in Graves County results in minor injuries
GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The Graves County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene just south of the McCracken County Line of a two-car crash on KY 131.
One of the drivers, 29-year-old Amber Reed of Gleason, Tn. was traveling north on KY 131.
44-year-old Echo Miller was headed south on KY 131.
Reed told officers she was distracted looking at her GPS at the time of the collision.
The two vehicles side-swiped on a hill crest.
After the collision, Reed’s vehicle traveled another 1500 feet before coming to a rest.
Miller’s vehicle continued south and crossed over the northbound lane before running into a yard.
Miller was taken to Mercy Health Paducah for the treatment of minor injuries.
Reed and her 5-year-old passenger were unharmed.
