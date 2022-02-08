Smith announces run for Stoddard Co. prosecutor

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Dexter attorney announced his run for Stoddard County prosecutor.

Sawyer Smith, an attorney at Mayer Law Office, announced his campaign on social media on Tuesday, February 8.

Smith stated he has been listening to public demands for a change in the current prosecutor’s office and is now “acting on Stoddard County citizens’ desire for a choice in the election.”

“Stoddard County deserves a prosecutor that is truly pro-law enforcement. I promise to back up our brave police officers, deputies, and troopers – especially our Sheriff – and show respect and support to them all, as well as other elected officials,” Smith said in his announcement.

He said he has handled felony and misdemeanor cases in at least seven different counties in the Bootheel region.

Smith will be running against current Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver, who has held the office for 12 years.

In January, Oliver announced he was running for re-election for a fourth term.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.