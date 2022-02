Edwardsville, IL (KFVS) -The SEMO Men’s basketball team dominated SIU Edwardsville 76-47 Monday night on the road.

Freshman guard Phillip Russell led the Redhawks with 35 points, 10 rebounds and 4 assists.

With the win, Southeast improved to 6-5 in the Ohio Valley Conference.

SEMO plays at Austin Peay Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

