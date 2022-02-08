Heartland Votes
Primary Election Day in Sikeston

Primary Election Day in Sikeston
Eligible voters can cast their ballots at polling places from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, February 8.
By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIKESTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Three candidates are on the Primary Election Day ballot for Sikeston City Council.

John Leible, Larry Hancock and Lori Caldwell are vying for the three year term.

According to the Scott County Circuit Clerks Office, the top two candidates will be on the General Municipal Election Day ballot on Tuesday, April 5.

