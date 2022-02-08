Primary Election Day in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s Primary Election Day is Tuesday, February 8.
Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Voters will cast their vote for mayor and City Council Ward 2 seat.
Mayor Bob Fox is seeking re-election.
Challenging Fox are two Ramona Bailey and Stacy Kinder.
Bailey is a Cape Girardeau business owner.
Kinder is a former school board member and currently sits on the City Council.
There are six people on the ballot hoping to represent Ward 2 on the council.
To view a sample of the ballot, click here.
