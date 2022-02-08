Heartland Votes
Primary Election Day in Cape Girardeau

By Marsha Heller
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau’s Primary Election Day is Tuesday, February 8.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

Voters will cast their vote for mayor and City Council Ward 2 seat.

Mayor Bob Fox is seeking re-election.

Challenging Fox are two Ramona Bailey and Stacy Kinder.

Bailey is a Cape Girardeau business owner.

Kinder is a former school board member and currently sits on the City Council.

There are six people on the ballot hoping to represent Ward 2 on the council.

To view a sample of the ballot, click here.

