Police investigating shooting in Cape Girardeau’s south side

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, February 8.

They say at least one person was hit by gunfire.

Our crews saw multiple police units on scene, some were taking pictures of a red truck.

An emotional crowd also gathered at the scene.

