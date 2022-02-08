Police investigating shooting in Cape Girardeau’s south side
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting on Tuesday afternoon, February 8.
They say at least one person was hit by gunfire.
Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Our crews saw multiple police units on scene, some were taking pictures of a red truck.
An emotional crowd also gathered at the scene.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.