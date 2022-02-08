Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Murray, Ky.

MURRAY, Ky. (KFVS) - Emergency crews responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in Murray on Wednesday evening, February 2.

The crash happened at the traffic light at 121 north and Walmart Drive 6:30 p.m.

According to police, the 19-year-old driver told officers she did not see the pedestrians in the cross walk when se was turning left onto 121 north.

The woman’s vehicle hit a 47-year-old man who was transported to a nearby hospital for injuries.

The extent of his injuries is not clear.

Crews with the Murray Fire Department and the Murray Calloway County Ambulance Service assisted Murray Police at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.