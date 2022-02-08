Heartland Votes
Oliver to run for 4th term as Stoddard Co. prosecutor

Russ Oliver announced his run for re-election on January 19.
Russ Oliver announced his run for re-election on January 19.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Russ Oliver announced he will seek a fourth term as Stoddard County prosecutor.

He announced his run for re-election on January 19.

“We are so very proud of the work we have done over the last 12 years,” he said in a statement. “When I took office, Stoddard County Law Enforcement had not won a jury trial in over 7 years. Since then we have secured guilty verdicts in 98% of all jury trials conducted. That’s child molesters, rapist, murders and drug dealers that are in prison and not on the streets with our families. There is not a single street that’s unsafe to walk at night in Stoddard County. Throughout every Major Case Squad investigation, I am sitting next the squad commander. Through the hard work and collaboration of our law enforcement officials and myself, there has not been one unsolved murder since I took office.”

Dexter attorney Sawyer Smith announced his campaign for prosecutor in February.

