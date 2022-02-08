Much warmer end to the week

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. It was a warmer day across the Heartland and this warning trend will continue through the end of the work week. For this evening we will see a few clouds at times and mild temperatures. Readings will fall into the 30s during the late evening hours. Lows by morning will range from the lower to middle 30s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild. Temperatures will range from near 50 in our far northern counties to near 60 in our far southern counties. We will be slightly cooler behind a weak front on Thursday with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Strong southwesterly winds will bring much warmer air into the Heartland on Friday. Highs will range from the middle 50s northeast to the middle 60s southwest. .

