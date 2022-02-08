Heartland Votes
More than $2.2M in training funds, credit approved for Ky. workers

Training funds and credits allocated in February bring the total for fiscal year 2022 to more than $6 million to support nearly 90 applicants statewide to train more than 21,000 workers. (Source: stock image/Pexels)(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:59 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (KFVS) - More than $2.2 million in funds and credit will support training of nearly 9,500 Kentucky workers.

Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement on Tuesday, February 8.

“We are keeping our incredible economic momentum going in 2022, and that includes efforts to ensure workers across Kentucky have the training they need to be successful,” Governor Beshear said. “Continued development of our skilled workforce helps attract quality employers to our state and guarantees our residents have access to great jobs. Workforce initiatives will remain a major focal point as we build on the growth of the past year.”

Training funds and credits allocated in February bring the total for fiscal year 2022 to more than $6 million to support nearly 90 applicants statewide to train more than 21,000 workers.

Governor Beshear previously announced the Bluegrass State Skills Corporation provided approximately $6.1 million in funds and credits during fiscal year 2021, which helped provide training to nearly 18,300 Kentucky workers.

BSSC’s Grant-in-Aid and Skills Training Investment Credit programs help employers statewide.

GIA provides cash reimbursements for occupational and skills upgrade training at Kentucky businesses, while STIC offers state income tax credits for companies to offset the costs for approved training programs.

Applications for both programs are accepted and considered for approval by the BSSC Board of Directors.

For more information on BSSC or to apply for workforce training assistance, visit ced.ky.gov/workforce/BSSC.

