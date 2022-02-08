Heartland Votes
Mo. State Parks launch upgraded online reservation system Feb. 15

A beautiful day at Elephant Rocks State Park in Iron County, Mo.(Source: cNews/Wendy)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - Missouri State Parks will launch an upgraded online reservation system on Tuesday, February 15.

In order to complete the upgrade, they say they will not be accepting new reservations, changes or cancellations from 7 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13 through 6:59 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15.

This includes online reservations at icampmo.com, phone reservations through the call center and reservations made at a state park or state historic site location.

According to a release from Missouri State Parks, the parks and historic sites will be open under normal, off-season operations during this time.

The new reservation system will include:

  • The ability to buy and send Missouri State Parks eGift Cards
  • Interactive park maps and multiple photos to preview campsites
  • Easy-to-use search function, showing results up to 70 miles from your search area
  • The ability to reserve shelters online
  • The ability to sign up for tours online

According to the parks system, there will be a $2 decrease in reservation fees for reservations made online and a 50-cent decrease in reservation fees for reservations made through the call center.

Starting at 7 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 15, making an advanced reservation for campsites and group tent areas will result in the following nonrefundable reservation fees: $6.50 for reservations made online and $8 for reservations made through the call center at 877-422-6766.

Same-day reservations for campsites are accepted and do not have a reservation fee.

For reservations made with an arrival date beginning Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, camping rates will increase $2 per night for basic and electric campsites and $3 per night for electric/water 50 AMP and sewer/electric/water 50 AMP campsites.

