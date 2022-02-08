Heartland Votes
Mo. Dept. of Conservation: Use salt sparingly in winter to protect water quality

By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 11:42 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MISSOURI (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation is urging residents to be careful when using salt to melt ice and snow on driveways, parking lots and walkways.

They said using salt sparingly, and only when needed, can prevent harm to aquatic life from high chloride levels.

According to the department, just 1 teaspoon of salt can make 5 gallons of water uninhabitable for most freshwater species.

Heightened chloride levels can farm freshwater life such as small fish, insects and amphibians found in streams and lakes.

“In Missouri, elevated chlorides are more of an issue in metropolitan areas,” said Rebecca O’Hearn, MDC scientist. “There are spikes in winter when salts are applied, but there are also pulses during other times of the year. The pulses might be after a rain event when residual salts on paved areas and in roadside vegetation and soil are flushed into waterways.”

The department said ice melt treatments can also harm soils, plants and trees on a homeowner’s property.

Currently, aquatic life is listed as impaired due to chlorides in 17 Missouri streams, according to the Missouri Department of Natural Resources. Most of those streams are in the St. Louis area. Indian Creek in Jackson County is also listed as impaired.

