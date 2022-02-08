Heartland Votes
Advertisement

A mild workweek will turn into a chilly weekend.

By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:56 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Lots of sunshine expected through the afternoon, warming us up into the 40s and 50s. Even milder weather expected for your Wednesday. Tonight won’t be as cold either, in fact some areas will stay right above freezing. Lows will range from the lower 30s north to the mid 30s south. We will have some passing clouds on Wednesday, but highs will be in the 50s. Friday is still looking like the warmest day, with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. There is a small chance for a few showers Friday evening with a cold front. The front will bring colder air back to the Heartland over the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair is changing the policy that commissions officers from...
Cape Girardeau PD, SEMO Dept. of Public Safety changes following arrest of former DPS officer
Two reported stabbings and an assault on a staff member at the correctional center in Bonne...
3 incidents in 3 days under investigation at prison in Bonne Terre, Mo.
Police are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in Kennett.
Shooting investigation underway in Kennett
Terrell Murdock is accused of causing a seven-vehicle crash on Friday and was arrested again on...
Paducah man accused of causing 7-vehicle crash arrested again next day after another crash

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/8.
First Alert noon forecast 2/8
A beautiful winter landscape in the Heartland!
Big Warm Up Today!
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 2/8
First Alert Weather at 4:30 a.m. 2/8
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Warmer temperatures the next few days