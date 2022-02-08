A mild workweek will turn into a chilly weekend.

Lots of sunshine expected through the afternoon, warming us up into the 40s and 50s. Even milder weather expected for your Wednesday. Tonight won’t be as cold either, in fact some areas will stay right above freezing. Lows will range from the lower 30s north to the mid 30s south. We will have some passing clouds on Wednesday, but highs will be in the 50s. Friday is still looking like the warmest day, with highs in the 50s and lower 60s. There is a small chance for a few showers Friday evening with a cold front. The front will bring colder air back to the Heartland over the weekend. Highs Saturday and Sunday will only be in the 30s.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.