Heartland Votes
Advertisement

McCracken County Jail Prepares Inmates for Workforce through Program

Welding class participants, (left to right): Darren Williams, Richard Ham, Billy Burkeen, ...
Welding class participants, (left to right): Darren Williams, Richard Ham, Billy Burkeen, Thomas Jenkins, Joshua Hetue. February 7, 2022. Graduates apart of welding class take a celebratory picture at graduation ceremony.(Noelle Williams)
By Noelle Williams
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - Some current and former inmates at the McCracken County Jail are now certified in welding, with the help of a program through the jail.

Officials said the goal is to help them adjust back to regular life.

Thomas Jenkins walked out of McCracken County Jail a free man days before McCracken County’s welding class graduation.

A program started to help inmates transition back to the workforce, after serving their time.

“I pretty much lost everything. I’m glad that I’m definitely out and got my certificate,” Jenkins said.

“It feels good, it feels good, to further my education a little bit,” Jenkins continued

The program began back in 2019. McCracken County Jailer, David Knight was there from the start.

He said the class has stopped the participants from becoming repeat offenders.

“I’ve been around this environment for about 20 years, and I saw what was going on. As we would put them in, lock them up and they would get right back out and come back and do it again. The cycle we had, [we had] to do something different because what we were doing wasn’t working” Knight said.

Brandon Wilber is the welding class instructor. He’s spent a lot of time with the 9 graduates. He explained only two participants had prior experience in welding.

“It’s not something that just anybody can pick up. Anybody can do it if they are willing to put enough time and effort into doing it. That was the big driving force,” Wilber said.

“It just speaks volumes of their work ethic and how much time they put, learning and actually trying to learn these processes,” Wilber continued.

Jenkins said one day he wants to be a truck driver, but till then he’s using the skills he learned.

“Try and learn as much as I can, and different stuff to help them along the journey in life or whatever they choose to do,” Jenkins said.

Knight said if there are no changes due to COVID-19, the jail plans to start another welding class within the next 6 weeks.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marion police say additional criminal charges and further arrests are expected.
Multiple arrests made following undercover investigation of southern Ill. massage parlors
Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges
The officers managed to separate two male subjects involved in the fight, though one man did...
Mt. Vernon police arrest man for murder after stopping fight
Two reported stabbings and an assault on a staff member at the correctional center in Bonne...
3 incidents in 3 days under investigation at prison in Bonne Terre, Mo.

Latest News

The Cape Girardeau City Council met on Monday, February 7.
Cape Girardeau City Council approves plan for hotel casino, shipping containers and refinancing
Some southern Illinois schools are switching to masks recommended instead of a mask mandate...
Some Southern Ill. schools drop mask mandate after judge’s temporary restraining order
Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair is changing the policy that commissions officers from...
Cape Girardeau PD, SEMO Dept. of Public Safety changes following arrest of former DPS officer
Dental Hygienist Katie Roth works out in the fitness center at Bennett Family Dentistry.
Southeast Mo. dentist’s office helps employees live healthier lifestyle