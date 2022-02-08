McCracken County Jail Prepares Inmates for Workforce through Program

(KFVS) - Some current and former inmates at the McCracken County Jail are now certified in welding, with the help of a program through the jail.

Officials said the goal is to help them adjust back to regular life.

Thomas Jenkins walked out of McCracken County Jail a free man days before McCracken County’s welding class graduation.

A program started to help inmates transition back to the workforce, after serving their time.

“I pretty much lost everything. I’m glad that I’m definitely out and got my certificate,” Jenkins said.

“It feels good, it feels good, to further my education a little bit,” Jenkins continued

The program began back in 2019. McCracken County Jailer, David Knight was there from the start.

He said the class has stopped the participants from becoming repeat offenders.

“I’ve been around this environment for about 20 years, and I saw what was going on. As we would put them in, lock them up and they would get right back out and come back and do it again. The cycle we had, [we had] to do something different because what we were doing wasn’t working” Knight said.

Brandon Wilber is the welding class instructor. He’s spent a lot of time with the 9 graduates. He explained only two participants had prior experience in welding.

“It’s not something that just anybody can pick up. Anybody can do it if they are willing to put enough time and effort into doing it. That was the big driving force,” Wilber said.

“It just speaks volumes of their work ethic and how much time they put, learning and actually trying to learn these processes,” Wilber continued.

Jenkins said one day he wants to be a truck driver, but till then he’s using the skills he learned.

“Try and learn as much as I can, and different stuff to help them along the journey in life or whatever they choose to do,” Jenkins said.

Knight said if there are no changes due to COVID-19, the jail plans to start another welding class within the next 6 weeks.

