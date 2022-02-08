Lawmakers advance bill on assigning officers to schools

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky lawmakers are still wrestling with a long-running challenge of how to get police officers assigned to each school campus.

The issue was intensified by a fatal school shooting in 2018.

The House Education Committee advanced a bill Tuesday to require school districts to have an officer assigned to each campus by August. But the panel revised the measure. It recognizes some districts are struggling to meet the standard because of insufficient funding or police staffing.

Under a change to the bill, those districts would work with the state school security marshal to devise a plan to achieve the expectation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.