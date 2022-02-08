Heartland Votes
Gun-waving St. Louis couple placed on probation as lawyers

Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lawyers in their 60s, warned in their speech of unchecked...
Mark and Patricia McCloskey, lawyers in their 60s, warned in their speech of unchecked lawlessness and suburban decay if gun rights were to be trimmed, and certainly if Democrat Joe Biden were to be elected in November.(Source: Republican National Convention via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has put a St. Louis couple who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters on probation as attorneys.

Judges on Tuesday ruled that if Mark and Patricia McCloskey violate their one-year probation periods, their law licenses will be suspended.

A state attorney oversight agency had asked Missouri’s Supreme Court to discipline the McCloskeys. The couple had pleaded guilty to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter with protesters.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson later pardoned the couple. But the oversight agency argued that despite the pardons, they’re still guilty.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

