Gun-waving St. Louis couple placed on probation as lawyers

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri Supreme Court has put a St. Louis couple who gained national attention for waving guns at racial injustice protesters on probation as attorneys.

Judges on Tuesday ruled that if Mark and Patricia McCloskey violate their one-year probation periods, their law licenses will be suspended.

A state attorney oversight agency had asked Missouri’s Supreme Court to discipline the McCloskeys. The couple had pleaded guilty to misdemeanors stemming from the June 2020 encounter with protesters.

Republican Gov. Mike Parson later pardoned the couple. But the oversight agency argued that despite the pardons, they’re still guilty.

