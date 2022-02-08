First Alert: Warm-up arrives!

(KFVS) - Slick spots are possible this morning from melting snow and ice refreezing overnight.

Wake-up temperatures are chilly in the 20s.

There will be plenty of sunshine today and it will be noticeably warmer.

Southerly winds will help push afternoon highs into the low 50s.

Winds could be gusty up to 20 mph.

A few clouds arrive tonight and temperatures will be slight warmer than freezing in a few locations.

A weak cold front arrives on Wednesday.

Rain chances are low, but a few sprinkles or isolated showers is possible during the afternoon hours.

The warming trend continues for the next few day with highs in the upper 40s and 50s.

A cool-down arrives over the weekend. Temps will be back in the mid 30s.

