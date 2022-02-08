Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Feds: Woman distributed drugs at site of St. Louis deaths

The overdose deaths were among seven within a couple of blocks of each other.
The overdose deaths were among seven within a couple of blocks of each other.(MGN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - A woman has been charged with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine at a St. Louis apartment building where five people died of apparent drug overdoses.

The overdose deaths were among seven within a couple of blocks of each other. The deaths prompted warnings from city leaders about the risks posed by fentanyl, an unpredictable synthetic drug 50 times stronger than heroin.

Chuny Ann Reed was charged Tuesday in federal court. She lives at Parkview Apartments, where at least nine people overdosed on Saturday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing court documents, reports that a survivor told authorities they had purchased crack cocaine at Reed’s apartment, ingested it and immediately overdosed.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair is changing the policy that commissions officers from...
Cape Girardeau PD, SEMO Dept. of Public Safety changes following arrest of former DPS officer
Two reported stabbings and an assault on a staff member at the correctional center in Bonne...
3 incidents in 3 days under investigation at prison in Bonne Terre, Mo.
Police are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in Kennett.
Shooting investigation underway in Kennett
Terrell Murdock is accused of causing a seven-vehicle crash on Friday and was arrested again on...
Paducah man accused of causing 7-vehicle crash arrested again next day after another crash

Latest News

This combination photo shows former Minneapolis police officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J....
Police trainer testifies against officers in Floyd’s death
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during her weekly press conference,...
House nears OK of short-term bill averting federal shutdown
This Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, photo shows the Apple Pay app on an iPhone in New York.
Apple says iPhone to accept tap-to-pay without more hardware
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky., center, speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
McConnell rebukes RNC, calls Jan. 6 ‘violent insurrection’
Truck drivers hang a Canadian flag on the front grill of a truck parked in downtown Ottawa,...
COVID-19 protests threaten border trade between Canada, US