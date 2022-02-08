Feds: Woman distributed drugs at site of St. Louis deaths

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (AP) - A woman has been charged with distributing fentanyl and crack cocaine at a St. Louis apartment building where five people died of apparent drug overdoses.

The overdose deaths were among seven within a couple of blocks of each other. The deaths prompted warnings from city leaders about the risks posed by fentanyl, an unpredictable synthetic drug 50 times stronger than heroin.

Chuny Ann Reed was charged Tuesday in federal court. She lives at Parkview Apartments, where at least nine people overdosed on Saturday.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, citing court documents, reports that a survivor told authorities they had purchased crack cocaine at Reed’s apartment, ingested it and immediately overdosed.

