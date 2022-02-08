Crews to begin clearing ground for South Side Farms in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - South Side Farms will begin ground clearing soon, weather permitting.

Located at the corner of West End Boulevard and Walnut, the urban farm, housing, child care and education project received unanimous approval from the Cape Girardeau City Council on November 15, 2021.

Supported by Saint Francis Healthcare System, they say it will operate as an independent Missouri 501-C3 nonprofit.

“South Side Farms will address population health issues, improve social determinants of health and equip our community for powerful generational change,” said Jimmy Wilferth, vice president of Foundation and Marketing at Saint Francis and project leader. “It is exciting to see how the plan has come together, primarily with the input and direction from those it will impact most. Over the next 18 months, we will see the project come to life for the residents of south Cape, by the residents of south Cape.”

According to a news release from Saint Francis, there are no grocery stores south of Highway 74, leading to food insecurity for many residents. It’s designated as a state “Opportunity Zone” and “Federal Food Desert.”

They say South Side Farms will primarily address expanding access to healthy, nutritious food through an urban farming operation, complete with fresh food (hydroponics, aquaponics, field crops, eggs, honey and milk), farmer’s market/grocery, restaurant, food incubator and more.

The project will also address sustainable employment, higher education, safer living environment, child care and homeownership.

The South Side Farms Planned Development project includes mixed-income housing (South Side Village) in collaboration with the Missouri Housing Development Commission and Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri (single and multi-family homeownership).

The project’s MHDC housing application was one of 99 applications submitted and chosen as the number one project in the state.

