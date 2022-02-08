Heartland Votes
Carbondale Police: Man charged with assault after threatening people with knife

The officers successfully ordered the suspect to drop the knife, though the suspect then tried to flee on foot.(Carbondale Police)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police with the City of Carbondale were called to the 1400 block of East Main Street in about a man threatening people with a knife.

The officers successfully ordered the suspect to drop the knife, though the suspect then tried to flee on foot.

He was quickly captured.

According to police, 58-year-old Troy Johnson was found to be with items stolen from a nearby business.

Johnson also is accused of entering a vehicle without the driver’s consent.

He has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting a Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass to Vehicle and Retail Theft and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

There is an ongoing investigation in progress.

