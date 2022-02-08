Carbondale Police: Man charged with assault after threatening people with knife

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Police with the City of Carbondale were called to the 1400 block of East Main Street in about a man threatening people with a knife.

The officers successfully ordered the suspect to drop the knife, though the suspect then tried to flee on foot.

He was quickly captured.

According to police, 58-year-old Troy Johnson was found to be with items stolen from a nearby business.

Johnson also is accused of entering a vehicle without the driver’s consent.

He has been charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting a Peace Officer, Criminal Trespass to Vehicle and Retail Theft and taken to the Jackson County Jail.

There is an ongoing investigation in progress.

