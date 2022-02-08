Cape Girardeau City Council approves plan for hotel casino, shipping containers and refinancing
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau City Council met on Monday night, February 7.
Century Casino continues to work on plans to build a hotel at their property in Cape Girardeau.
At Monday’s council meeting, the council approved the amended development plan for the $26-million project.
Dan Presson, who represents Ward 1 where the casino is located, spoke about how important the casino is to the community.
First reading was given to allow Southeast Missouri Pets a special use permit to maintain shipping containers on their property.
Discussion was made on whether this is an appropriate use for the containers on the property.
The shelter is currently using a container to help with storage.
The city council also approved a refinance for some bonds with an interest rate of over 3 percent to a 2 percent interest rate. The move is expected to save the city $623,000.
Appearing before the council, Glen Beussink asked the city for a simple repair of street creep on Kent Drive.
According to Beussink, the movement of the city street is causing issues with his foundation.
In addition, a primary election for mayor and City Council Ward 2 will be held on Tuesday, February 8. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Mayor Bob Fox is seeking re-election. Two other candidates are named on the ballot for mayor.
You can click here to see the sample ballot.
Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.