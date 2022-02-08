Heartland Votes
Big Warm Up Today!

More day with mild warm temps this week...
A beautiful winter landscape in the Heartland!
A beautiful winter landscape in the Heartland!(Source: cNews/Kristi Watson)
By Lisa Michaels
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:15 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Clear skies with temperatures in the 20s this morning. Slick spots on roads will still be present during the early morning hours. Today will be sunny and quite a bit warmer with southerly winds helping push high temps into the low 50s. Winds can gust out of the southwest up to 20mph today.

A few more clouds enter tonight with temperatures slightly warmer than freezing in a few areas. Added clouds due to a weak cold front on Wednesday could bring a few sprinkles or isolated shower especially during Wednesday afternoon. Chances of precipitation are low.

The trend continues with highs still in the upper 40s and 50s over the next few days. The cool down in temperatures will be over the weekend when the mid-30s will be back.

-Lisa

