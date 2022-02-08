14 year old in Carbondale accused of shooting person after being accused of trespassing

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 14 year old in Carbondale is accused of shooting someone who accused him of trespassing.

According to police, they responded to the 500 block of South Graham Street around 5:42 p.m. on February 4 for a report of a shooting victim.

Officers learned the victim confronted the suspect about trespassing on the property.

They say the suspect fired several times at the victim before running away.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as a 14-year-old juvenile from Carbondale.

The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office is handling the case for prosecution.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers tip line at 618-549-COPS.

