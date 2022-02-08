Heartland Votes
Advertisement

14 year old in Carbondale accused of shooting person after being accused of trespassing

Officers learned the victim confronted the suspect about trespassing on the property.
Officers learned the victim confronted the suspect about trespassing on the property.(Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 2:47 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A 14 year old in Carbondale is accused of shooting someone who accused him of trespassing.

According to police, they responded to the 500 block of South Graham Street around 5:42 p.m. on February 4 for a report of a shooting victim.

Officers learned the victim confronted the suspect about trespassing on the property.

They say the suspect fired several times at the victim before running away.

The victim received non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to an area hospital.

During the course of the investigation, the suspect was identified as a 14-year-old juvenile from Carbondale.

The Jackson County State’s Attorney’s Office is handling the case for prosecution.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Carbondale Police Department at 618-549-2121. You can also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers tip line at 618-549-COPS.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cape Girardeau Police Chief Wes Blair is changing the policy that commissions officers from...
Cape Girardeau PD, SEMO Dept. of Public Safety changes following arrest of former DPS officer
Two reported stabbings and an assault on a staff member at the correctional center in Bonne...
3 incidents in 3 days under investigation at prison in Bonne Terre, Mo.
Police are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in Kennett.
Shooting investigation underway in Kennett
Terrell Murdock is accused of causing a seven-vehicle crash on Friday and was arrested again on...
Paducah man accused of causing 7-vehicle crash arrested again next day after another crash

Latest News

Police say it happened around 1:33 p.m. at the corner of College and S. Frederick Streets.
Police investigating shooting in Cape Girardeau’s south side
Training funds and credits allocated in February bring the total for fiscal year 2022 to more...
More than $2.2M in training funds, credit approved for Ky. workers
Polls in Cape Girardeau open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
Primary Election Day in Cape Girardeau
Eligible voters can cast their ballots at polling places from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday,...
Primary Election Day in Sikeston