Warmer weather ahead

Your First Alert forecast at noon on 2/7.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Dry weather continues today and tonight, and the next several days look mainly dry. Temperatures tonight will fall back below freezing, in the teens and 20s. Southwesterly winds kick in on Tuesday, warming us into the 40s and 50s across the entire Heartland. Even warmer weather expected on Wednesday. We will watch for a few fronts to move through the area over the next several days, but right now it looks like they will move through mainly dry with just some added clouds. The warmest day of the week will be on Friday, then a front will move through and bring highs back into the 30s and 40s for the weekend.

