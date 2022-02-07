Warmer temperatures the next few days

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed sunshine across the area today and this continues to help with the melting of snow and ice across the Heartland. This evening we will see mostly clear skies and cool temperatures. Readings will fall to near freezing later this evening. A few patches of ice will likely develop later tonight on area roadways so use caution if driving late. Lows by morning will range from near 20 north to the upper 20s south.

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and mild across the Heartland. Highs will range from the upper 40s far north to the middle 50s far south. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warmer with highs in the lower to middle 50s across most of the heartland with a few upper 50s south.

