Heartland Votes
The Team Kentucky Homeowner Assistance Fund launched Monday, February 7.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:11 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Team Kentucky Homeowner Assistance Fund launched Monday, February 7.

The program helps homeowners rebound and avoid foreclosure. It is funded through $85.4 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds that the Commonwealth received to protect homeowners impacted by COVID-19.

Governor Andy Beshear said starting on Monday, qualifying homeowners can visit TeamKYHAF.ky.gov to apply for up to $35,000 in assistance to help with delinquent mortgage payments, property taxes, homeowner’s and/or flood insurance, homeowners association fees and utility costs.

If approved, he said the money will be paid as a grant directly to mortgage servicers, utility companies, county property tax administrators, insurance agencies or homeowners associations.

Each applicant will be assigned to a housing counselor who will help walk the homeowner through the submission process, including gathering and signing documents and responding to questions.

Before applying, homeowners should contact their mortgage servicer to weigh their options and see which program would provide the best long-term solution.

Eligibility Requirements

To qualify for the Team Kentucky Homeowner Assistance Fund, applicants must:

  • Be able to document a financial hardship after Jan. 21, 2020, due to COVID-19
  • Live at the residence as their principal residence and have lived there at the time of the hardship
  • Have an income at or below 150 percent of the area median income (a chart is available on the Homeownership Protection Center site)

Required Documentation

Among the items each applicant needs to submit are:

  • Income verification (e.g. paystubs, W2s, 1099s, 2019 tax filings, attestation from an employer)
  • Home valuation information (e.g. tax assessment, appraisal, asset statements)

The program is available until all funds are expended or Sept. 30, 2025, whichever comes first.

Missouri Supreme Court to hear challenge to new gun law Monday

