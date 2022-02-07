Southeast Mo. dentist’s office helps employees live healthier lifestyle

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A Heartland small business is helping their employees live a healthier lifestyle.

Bennett Family Dentistry in Cape Girardeau has added a small fitness center to integrate fitness into the workplace.

“I think there is no excuse now. I mean, we have everything we need right here,” Dental Hygienist Katie Roth said.

The small fitness center located in the basement of the dental facility is full of high-end exercise equipment.

“We have the weights, we have the cardio equipment, we have the apps with the workout on them, so by taking out that time of going to the gym, having to worry about investing in the gym, I think that really takes away a lot of the excuses,” she said.

Dentist Ross Bennett said the idea came after numerous employee reviews where most of the staff said they wish they had the time to be healthier.

“We thought, as an employer, if we could support them, create a facility that helped meet their personal goals, that would be a great partnership,” he said.

That’s when he built the gym and created classes.

“We’ve had it for about 6 weeks now and my wife is a fitness instructor and so she was up here last week on Wednesday teaching a class for our staff,” Bennett said.

The class seemed to go over well, as the facility is being used throughout the day.

“So, I came down yesterday afternoon and four of the girls were doing a yoga class together. One of the girls who works here, she is a certified Beach Body coach, so she actually has been running some classes down here. So, we are going to continue to evolve the space depending on what everybody wants.”

“It’s really great, because if I happen to get a cancellation throughout the day I can pop out here do a quick 20, 30 minute workout,” said Roth. “We can come in, just get a workout in during the middle of the day, stay through lunch or even just grab a quick workout after work.”

Dr. Bennett said he hopes other small businesses will see the benefits of helping their employees get healthier in the near future.

