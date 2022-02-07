Some Southern Ill. schools drop mask mandate after judge’s temporary restraining order

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Illinois Governor JB Pritzker addressed a judge’s ruling that puts a temporary restraining order on mask and COVID-19 testing mandates in some Illinois school districts.

“The judge’s decision cultivates chaos for parents, families, teachers and school administrators all across the state,” said Governor Pritzker.

In the wake of that decision, a number of school districts in the Heartland are dropping mask mandates.

The Pritzker administration is appealing the judge’s ruling in what he hopes will be a quick decision. Meantime, some school districts in southern Illinois are dropping the mandate, but are telling students and staff that wearing a mask is still optional.

“We’re taking what fits us best, in our local community best, and someone else in another community may say this is the exact opposite direction you should go and that’s fine,” said Nathaniel Wilson, superintendent of Herrin Schools.

Wilson said his district is complying with the judge’s temporary restraining order.

“Herrin Unit 4, we have made a decision to go ahead and provide some mask mandate relief and to make it mask recommended instead of mask must,” said Wilson.

Earlier in the school year, some Illinois school districts refused to comply with the governor’s mask mandate order.

Herrin made the decision to comply with the state.

“Obviously, there’s been a lot of people that have wanted to say let’s go against the Governors mask mandate this year and they’ve chosen to do so and there’s been ramifications for that. Herrin has not been one of those districts. We have followed the mask mandate and have complied with that,” said Wilson.

Also, over the weekend, Carterville Unit School District 5 told parents it too is dropping the mask mandate.

They sent out the following statement:

“Masks are no longer required in our schools; however, masks are still recommended to be worn in the schools as well as the continuance of all other layered mitigations in accordance with our Return to School Plan. "

As for the Herrin Schools, their superintendent knows mask wearing is still an issue for the remainder of the school year.

“It is an all likelihood something that we’re going to have to revisit in one way shape or another. We’re going to have to revisit this and decide is this a permanent as it is something that we’ve got to come back and make acceptions for, but it’s going to be a day-by-day thing,” said Wilson.

During a stop in Marion on Monday afternoon, February 7, Governor Pritzker fielded questions about the judge’s temporary restraining order on the mask mandate.

The governor said masks are one tool the state is using to fight the coronavirus.

“We have fought against the variants as they’ve come and gone. But when they come, we need to be able to use mitigations to help us get through it. What this judge’s decision would do is take away one of the tools,” said Pritzker.

Parents and teachers from more than 150 districts sued the state over the rule.

The Illinois Attorney General has already filed an appeal to overturn the temporary restraining order.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.