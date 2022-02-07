Some Heartland Illinois schools announce masks now optional

(KFVS) - Some Heartland schools are announcing that masks are now optional on their campuses.

This comes after the Seventh Judicial Circuit Sangamon County, Illinois, Judge Raylene Grischow issued a Temporary Restraining Order (TRO) on Friday which impacts the COVID-19 school mandates.

Marion Unit 2 School District made the announcement that masks would no longer be required.

Carterville Unit School District #5 also made the announcement.

Return to School Plan Update: Due to a written ruling from Judge Raylene Grischow of Sangamon County, Illinois on... Posted by Carterville Unit School District #5 on Sunday, February 6, 2022

They say masks are now optional, unvaccinated staff do not need to test weekly for COVID-19, and close contacts of positive students or staff do not need to quarantine unless told to do so by the health department.

Students who ride the bus still do need to wear masks while on the bus.

These changes come after a temporary restraining order was placed on governor J.B. Pritzker’s masking and testing requirements.

The governor’s office has appealed the temporary retraining order.

