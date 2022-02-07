Shooting investigation underway in Kennett

KENNETT, Mo. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in Kennett.

Officers responded shortly after midnight on Saturday, February 5 to a report of someone getting shot in a parking lot near the Chief’s Club, a bar next to the Kennett Bowling Lanes on St. Francis Street.

When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot once, just below the shoulder.

Kennett Police said the man refused medical treatment at the scene, but that he later went to an Arkansas hospital.

According to Kennett Police Chief Kenny Wilson, two men got into some sort of dispute in the parking lot and one of the men pulled out a gun and fired it four times.

Investigators are currently reviewing surveillance video to get a clear picture of what happened.

Chief Wilson said they know the identity of the man who fired the gun and they are working to find him to speak with him.

