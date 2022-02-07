Paducah man accused of causing 7-vehicle crash arrested again next day after another crash

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - A man accused of causing a seven-vehicle crash on Friday was arrested again on Saturday after another crash.

Terrell Murdock, 26, was arrested on Friday, February 4 on 10 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance, menacing, reckless driving, disregarding a traffic control device and possession of marijuana.

He was arrested again on Saturday on charges of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first-degree criminal mischief, trafficking in marijuana, possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), disregarding a traffic control device, reckless driving, failure to/improper signal, license to be in possession and failure to wear a seat belt.

According to Paducah police, a man told them he was involved in a “fender bender” with another vehicle around 6 p.m. on Friday. He said the other driver left the scene and he followed.

The man told police the other driver, later identified as Murdock, stopped in the 2200 block of Monroe Street and got out of his car with a handgun. He said Murdock fired a shot in the air, then got back into his car and sped away toward Park Avenue.

The man said he called 911, and followed Murdock onto Park Avenue. As they passed Kroger, the two vehicles sped passed Capt. Troy Turner.

As they approached 32nd Street, the two vehicles were involved in a crash with five other vehicles at the intersection.

Capt. Turner arrived and saw Murdock running from the scene with a gun. He arrested Murdock without further incident.

According to police, a 47-year-old woman, a 64-year-old man and his grandsons, ages 7 and 5, were injured in the crash and taken to an area hospital.

Murdock was arrested and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail. He was later released on a $5,000 bond.

According to police, around 10:35 p.m. on Saturday, Officer Will Hendrickson saw a vehicle speeding and running a red light at 28th and Jackson Streets.

The officer pulled in behind the car and it tried to turn onto South 27th Street.

Police say the car hit a stop sign and a McDonald’s drive-thru sign.

As Officer Hendrickson talked to the driver, identified as Murdock, he noticed the smell of marijuana coming from the car.

Murdock was detained and Officer Hendrickson searched the vehicle. Inside, he found two plastic bags containing about 1.7 pounds of marijuana and three plastic bags containing more than 1,600 blue and pink pills, identified as Ecstasy.

After Terrell Murdock was arrested on Saturday, Paducah police say they found drugs and cash in his car. (Paducah Police Department/Facebook)

According to police, one bag of pills was found inside a black safe, along with cash totaling $997 and 2 grams of cocaine.

Murdock was arrested again and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail on a $25,000 bond.

