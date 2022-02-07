Heartland Votes
One child killed, another injured in Green Township sledding incident

One child was killed and another injured after their sled was hit by an oncoming vehicle, police say.(Live 5/File)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A 3-year-old is dead and a 4-year-old is injured after getting hit by a truck while sledding Sunday afternoon.

According to Green Township police, two children ages three and four were sledding down a hill near the 5400 block of Bluesky Dr. when their sled entered the roadway and was struck by an oncoming truck.

Both children were taken to Children’s Hospital, where police say the 3-year-old sustained fatal injuries from the crash.

The 4-year-old was listed in stable condition, police say.

The driver of the truck was not injured. Neither alcohol nor speed appears to be a factor in the crash.

Police say that the names of involved parties are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The crash is still under investigation by the Green Township Police Traffic Unit.

