Heartland Votes
Advertisement

Lineman rescues seagull trapped on power line in Myrtle Beach

(Source: Jennifer Greer)
By Michael Owens and Gray News Staff
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) - A dramatic rescue of a seagull was caught on camera in Myrtle Beach on Sunday.

Jennifer Greer sent a video to WMBF of the bird being trapped on a cable in the coastal South Carolina city.

The video shows a Santee Cooper lineman raised up in a bucket truck to get the seagull down.

After bringing it in closer, the lineman was able to untangle the seagull before it quickly flew away.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers made several arrests for prostitution and seized over $10,000.
Multiple arrests made following undercover investigation of Marion massage parlors
The officers managed to separate two male subjects involved in the fight, though one man did...
Mt. Vernon police arrest man for murder after stopping fight
Top row (left to right): Esther Gonzalez, Yanelis Castro, Leonel Ruiz Pavo, Jose Lavin Torres —...
7 UPS employees face organized crime charges
Two women talk to Show Me Care Bags Founder Jennifer Preston during the 4th Annual It's Cold...
4th Annual It’s Cold Outside event kicks off in Cape Girardeau

Latest News

Tammy and Cliff Webster won part of one of the largest Powerball jackpots in history.
Wisconsin couple claims half of one of the largest Powerball jackpots
Police are investigating a shooting that took place over the weekend in Kennett.
Shooting investigation underway in Kennett
President Joe Biden responds to reporters' questions during a meeting on efforts to lower...
Biden task force releases report to strengthen labor unions
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer was the intended target of a 2020 kidnapping plot, federal officials said.
2nd guilty plea planned in alleged plot to kidnap Michigan governor
A Utah man stops stranger from jumping off of an overpass. ()
Man notices someone about to leap from bridge, intervenes